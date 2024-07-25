MP: Frustrated With Poor Service, 22-Year-Old Smashes Ola E-Bike With Hammer Outside Showroom; Video Goes Viral

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 22-year-old man frustrated with company's service broke his OLA e-bike with a hammer outside the showroom in Gwalior on Thursday. The incident was recorded in a video, which was circulated on social media.

#WATCH | 22-Year-Old Youth In Gwalior, Frustrated With Poor Service, Smashed His Ola E-Bike With A Hammer Outside The Showroom#MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/GYSZIlnOkl — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 25, 2024

The man was so frustrated with the company's service that he decided to destroy his bike in anger. The incident took place in the Murar police station area of Gwalior.

According to information, the young man, 22-year-old Shivam Gurjar, lives near Dharamveer Petrol Pump on Bhind Road. He financed an OLA e-bike from the OLA showroom in January 2024, making a down payment of 50,000 INR. The bike's total price was 1,70,000 INR, but with financing, it cost him 2,10,000 INR.

However, two months after purchasing the bike, it started having various issues. Each time Shivam took it to the showroom for repairs, the service center staff would fix it temporarily, but the bike would break down again within a couple of days, often leaving him stranded on the road.

Frustrated with the lack of a permanent solution despite repeated complaints to showroom officials, Shivam brought his bike to the showroom and started smashing it with a hammer.

Shivam, who runs a garage, said he had financed the e-bike on installments, but the constant breakdowns were unbearable. After destroying the bike, he left it outside the showroom. Now, the showroom officials are offering to repair it for him.