MP: 17-Year-Old Girl Escapes From Gwalior Shelter Home With Boyfriend’s Help; Police Catch Five Friends Involved

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Five youths have been caught for helping their friend elope with a 17-year-old girl from a shelter home in Gwalior. The incident occurred near One Stop Center in Gwalior on July 19 after which the police started to search for all the escapees. Though his friends were nabbed, the accused boy and his minor girlfriend are on run.

According to information, on the night of July 19, the girl’s boyfriend, Arun, along with five of his friends, broke into the shelter home. Despite the security, they managed to get the girl out and escaped.

After police caught all of Arun's friends, they revealed that after the escape, they all headed to Morena. However, the girl and Arun couldn’t be found yet.

CCTV Footage: Six Masked Men Abduct 17-Year-Old Girl In Middle Of The Night From Shelter Home In Gwalior

‘It was all Arun’s plan’

During interrogation, Arun’s friends revealed that he called them a week ago and asked them to help him to rescue his girlfriend.

On July 19, around 1 Am, they jumped off a 4-feet wall behind the shelter home and retrieved the keys from the table in front of the sleeping female guard in the guard room using a stick.

They unlocked the main gate and brought the girl out from the third room. They then fled on their bikes. This is the third time the girl has run away. Previously she escaped from her home twice and refused to live with her parents. The police are still searching for her and Arun.