CCTV Footage: 6 Masked-Men Abduct 17-Year-Old In Middle Of The Night From Girl’s Shelter Home In Gwalior; Police Suspect Involvement Of Lover | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, 6 masked-men abducted a 17-year-old girl from a girl’s shelter home in Gwalior. Also, the entire abduction was executed in mere 20 minutes, in the presence of a sleeping female guard, three other security guards and a police officer.

As per the information, the incident occurred on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday around 2 Am at the One Stop Center located in Kampoo. The intruders jumped off a 4-foot-high wall at the back of the campus, used a stick to get the keys from the guard room through a window, and unlocked the door. Also, they called out to the girl, woke her up, and took her away with them.

#WATCH | CCTV Footage: Six Masked Men Abduct 17-Year-Old Girl In Middle Of The Night From Shelter Home In Gwalior #MPNews #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/zUtU4KJ23C — Free Press Madhya Pradesh (@FreePressMP) July 21, 2024

Entire security system remained unaware

The CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on social media. In the video, the girl is seen holding hands with one of the masked men as they leave. During this time, the female guard on duty was asleep. There were a total of three security guards, including two women and a police officer, deployed at the main gate, but they were unaware of the incident happening inside.

Girl tried to run away twice in past

ASP Akhilesh Renwal and CSP Ashok Jadon said that the girl had previously run away from home twice. The police suspect that the girl’s boyfriend might be involved in this incident. They believe the entire incident was planned, as the abductors seemed to know every detail about the location. In the past, the girl went missing from the Thatipur area, and a case of abduction was filed against her boyfriend at the police station.

The girl was founded by the police and presented in court on June 7. She refused to go with her parents, after which the court sent her to the girls' home. She had previously attempted to escape from the home, so she was placed in the third room, which is the innermost room. Now, the police are investigating whether there was any involvement of anyone from the girls' home.