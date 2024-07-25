MP: Four Arrested For Looting Passengers In Rickshaws In Gwalior, Pistol, Blades Recovered From Pockets

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Four members of an interstate gang have been arrested by Gwalior police for stealing from passengers in Rickshaws on Thursday. The police recovered a .315 bore country-made pistol, a live round, and four surgical blades from the gang members.

Acting on a tip-off, the police apprehended the suspects near the Ramleela Ground stage. The informant had reported that three to four young men at the Murar Tempo Stand Vegetable Market were discussing pickpocketing passengers.

The police acted swiftly and caught the men, who identified themselves as Mohammad Aijaz, Ahmad Hasan son of Ghasita Hasan, Nafees Ahmad son of Akhtar Ali, and Sabood Ahmad, all from Uttar Pradesh.

Upon searching them, the police found surgical blades in their pockets and a .315 bore country-made pistol with a live round in a backpack.

According to information, the gang members admitted during interrogation that they distracted passengers in autos and tamtams to steal from them. They also confessed to committing similar crimes in Varanasi, Bijnor, and Patna.

The police are conducting further inquiries into the thefts committed by the gang in tamtams within the city.