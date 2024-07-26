 MP: Bikers Brandish Sword In School Campus In Sehore, Harass Young Girls; CCTV Clip Viral
FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, July 26, 2024, 06:55 PM IST
Sohail and Saurabh on the bike yielding swords |

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): Two bikers were caught brandishing a sword at a school campus in Sehore, Madhya Pradesh on Friday. The duo harassed the young girls, creating an environment of fear. The disturbing incident was reported at Government Higher Secondary School in Shyampur, and was captured in the CCTV cameras.

The assailants, identified as Sohail and Saurabh, were seen waving swords, hurling abuses at students, and making lewd comments towards schoolgirls.

Watch the CCTV footage here:-

The alarming incident was brought to light by the school principal, Francisca Bara, who filed a formal complaint at the Shyamapur police station. The local authorities promptly reviewed the CCTV footage, which clearly captured the menacing actions of the two youths.

Case registered under 6 sections

Following the review, the police registered a case against Sohail and Saurabh under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including Sections 125, 296, 75, 78, 3, (5), and the Arms Act Sections 25 and 27.

Police's swift response

The police acted swiftly, apprehending both Sohail and Saurabh. According to SDOP Pooja Sharma, the two young men were intent on spreading fear and intimidating the students with their sword-wielding display. Their actions were not only disruptive but also posed a significant threat to the safety and security of the school environment.

