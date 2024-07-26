Indore: 86 Bottles Of Imported Liquor Seized From Auto Rickshaw Driver's Place

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state excise department raided the house of an auto rickshaw driver and recovered 86 bottles of bottled-in-origin (imported liquor) worth Rs 2.75 lakh from there, in official said on Friday.

According to the excise officials, information was received that some people in the city were getting liquor from other states through parcels and were supplying it in the city. A team was constituted by senior officials to identify and to arrest the accused.

During the investigation, the officials came to know that Shahid Khan, aur resident of khajrana area of the city was supplying the liquor bottles. The officials posing as customer first purchased a bottle from him and the Later, the team raided his house after a confirmation.

During the raid, parcels packed in a white sack were recovered from his house and when the sack was opened, 6 liquor bottles in each parcel were found in air bubble polythene packs. 86 bottles of foreign liquor named Jameson, Ballantine's, Red Label, Chivas Regal, Black and White and Absolute Vodka recovered from the his place.

After that, a case was registered against Shahid under the relevant sections of Madhya Pradesh Excise Act 1915 and further investigations are on. The estimated market value of the seized foreign liquor is Rs 2.75 lakh. Efforts are also being made to find out who all are involved in illegally supplying liquor by getting it from other states in this manner.

The team of district flying squad in-charge ADEO Preeti Choubey, excise control room in-charge Ramhans Pachauri, Sub-Inspector Mahesh Patel, Rajesh Tiwari, Manohar Khare, Constable Satej Coppergaonkar, Mukesh Rawat, Arvind Sharma, Vipul Khare and Vikram did a commendable job in catching the accused