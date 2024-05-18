BJYM Leader’s Murder: Kin Stage Sit-In, Demand Arrest Of Accused

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A state of unrest gripped Link Road area on Saturday. Tension had been prevailing in the area after vice-president of Panchsheel Nagar mandal of Bharatiya Janta Yuva Morcha (BJYM) was hacked to death by his rivals in front of Bhopal Central Jail on Friday evening. The kin of deceased BJYM leader Surendra Kushwaha (27) blocked Link Road number 2 at 1 pm on Saturday demanding arrest of those ones who stabbed him to death.

This led to traffic jam following which TT Nagar ACP Chandrashekhar Pandey rushed to the spot and pacified the lamenting family members. Kushwaha’s body was taken for the last rites, thereafter. Kushwaha was the sole breadwinner of the family, police said.

Attack to avenge leader’s death: Addnl DCP

Additional DCP (zone 4) Malkit Singh said man named Mukesh Kamli was murdered by Satish in 2011 following which he had been serving sentence in prison. Satish’s friends Vikas Verma, Ishu Khare and BJYM leader Surendra Kushwaha had gone to drop Satish to Bhopal Central Jail as his parole was about to end. There, four men - Sandesh Narware, Aakash Bhadoria, Faisal and Deepanshu Sen - attacked Vikas Verma, Ishu Khare and Surendra Kushwaha with knife. They attacked them as Satish had murdered their gang leader Mukesh Kamli in 2011. To avenge Kamli’s death, the four accused attacked them.

Kin demand criminal case

Kushwaha’s kin kept his body on Link Road number 2 on Saturday noon and staged a sit-in, demanding the arrest of all the accused, as well as the addition of two more names in the FIR. The family members alleged that two men named Tanzeel and Bhoora Haddi planned the murder whose names were not mentioned in the FIR registered at Gandhi Nagar police station.