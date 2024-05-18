Leaders from Congress to Be Adjusted In BJP Organisation

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The ruling party has begun to mull over process for adjusting the leaders who have joined the organisation from the Congress and other political outfits. A former minister of the Union Government Suresh Pachouri, former MP Gajendra Singh Rajukhedi, Ramlakhan Singh, Devraj Singh, former minister Deepak Saxena and many other former legislators and former MPs have defected to the BJP from the Congress.

The BJP leaders are discussing how to adjust these people. Some of them may find a place in the organisation. The party is also mulling over whether Pachouri may be given a role inside the organisation. Besides three present legislators, 17 former legislators have joined the BJP.

All these leaders will be inducted into the BJP’s state executive committee. This is how the ruling party wants to start adjusting them. But the BJP leadership did not give any assurance to these leaders about their future in the ruling dispensation at the time of inducting them into the outfit. This is the reason the party plans to adjust them they way it wants.

A few of them may be adjusted by creating various cells. The leadership is also working on it. The BJP leadership is mulling over setting up certain cells to monitor the work being done by the government. A few leaders who have joined the BJP from other parties will be included in these cells.

No entry after polling

The state unit of the BJP has imposed a ban on entry of leaders from other parties in the organisation immediately after the Lok Sabha election. Keeping in mind the Lok Sabha election, the BJP allowed the entry of leaders in it from other political outfits. After the last phase of polling in the state was over, the entry from other parties has been banned.