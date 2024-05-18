 Bhopal: BJP Youth Leader Surendra Kushwaha Stabbed To Death Outside Central Jail; Family Lays Body On Link Road To Protest Murder
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, May 18, 2024, 03:30 PM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Divisional Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha, Surendra Kushwaha, was stabbed to death at the gate of Bhopal Central Jail on Friday evening. The family of the deceased laid his body on Link Road No. 2 on Saturday to stage a protest against the murder.

According to information, the protest started at 1 p.m., which affected the commotion on the road. People blocked the road and raised slogans against the police and administration. 

Acting on the matter, ACP Chandra Shekhar Pandey reached the spot. The family is protesting in order to demand an FIR against Tanjeel and Bhura Haddi, whose names were not included in the list of accused. Police had registered a case against four other accused late on Friday night.

article-image

What actually happened? 

As per Additional DCP Zone-4, Malkit Singh, the deceased Surendra Kushwaha (27), resident of Panchsheel Nagar, was also found near Central Jail on Friday night. At the same time teh accused Sandesh Narware, Akash Bhadauria, Chhota Chetan alias Faizal and Dipanshu Sen attacked him with a knife near Sanchi parlor.  

Surendra got stabbed in his thigh, while Vikas Verma got satbbed in his hand. Both the injured were first taken to Shraddha Hospital. Meanwhile, when Surendra's condition began to deteriorate, he was taken to AIIMS, where the doctors declared him dead.

BJYM Mandal Vice President Surendra Kushwaha was the only son in the family. He was the sole breadwinner. He had a younger sister and his father passed away 10 years ago.

