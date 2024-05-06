Poonch Attack: Martyr Vikky Pahade To Be Cremated With Guard of Honour; CM Mohan Yadav Pays Tributes; Proposal For ₹1Cr Aid To Family Sent To EC

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Monday reached Chhindwara, the native place of Indian Air Force soldier Corporal Vikky Pahade, who succumbed to bullet injuries in Poonch terrorist attack on Saturday evening, to attend his last rites and pay tribute to him.

Vikky Pahade lost his life in the Poonch Sector of Jammu and Kashmir after an Indian Air Force vehicle convoy was attacked by terrorists on May 4.

"Guard of Honour and State honours will be given to Corporal Vikky Pahade but no one can fill the personal loss. We are very proud of Vikky Pahade," CM Yadav said.

Rs 1 crore assistance to family

He further said that Lok Sabha elections were going on and the model code of conduct was in force. Therefore, a proposal was being sent to the Election Commission seeking approval for granting assistance amount of Rs 1 crore to the family of the Indian Air Force soldier, Corporal Vikky Pahade.

"Lok Sabha elections are going on and the model code of conduct is in force. So, we are writing to the Election Commission for approval of our tradition to provide an assistance amount of Rs 1 crore to the family of Indian Air Force soldier, Corporal Vikky Pahade," the CM said.

He also said, "If the Air Force will not be able to provide service to his son, then we can give from our side. The state government will remain concerned for the future of the son of Pahade, who is quite small and is like our son." The CM added that he had instructed the Collector to discuss with the locals whether to install a statue, monument or name any ward in the district after him.

"I have instructed the collector to discuss with the local people whether to install a statue, monument or name any ward in the district after him. The state government will not let his sacrifice go to waste, we will remember him always," the CM said.

Corporal Pahade, lone son of the family

Earlier, the IAF soldier's sister, Geeta Pahade, who is a sub-inspector, said she learned about the incident on Saturday night and was proud of her brother.

"I am proud of my brother. I got to know about this (brother's demise) a day before yesterday. I want justice for my brother," Pahade added.

Brother-in-law of Pahade, Sanju Gaunekar said, "We came to know about the matter on Saturday evening. We received a message at around 6:30 pm that Pahade suffered a bullet injury and was hospitalised in Udhampur. Later, we were informed at around 7:30 pm that he succumbed to injuries." "We are proud of him, but it is a tragedy for the family as he was the lone son in the family and had three sisters. His father also passed away earlier," he added.

Pahade had left behind his five-year-old son, wife, mother and sisters.

Earlier on Sunday, the Indian Air Force mourned Corporal Vikky Pahade.

"The CAS Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and all personnel of (the) Indian Air Force salute the braveheart Corporal Vikky Pahade, who made the supreme sacrifice in (the) Poonch Sector, in the service of the nation. Our deepest condolences to the bereaved family. We stand firmly by your side in this hour of grief," read a post on the official X handle of the Indian Air Force.