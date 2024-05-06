 Poonch Terror Attack: IAF Corporal Vikky Pahade's Mortal Remains Arrive In Home Town Chhindwara; Was Planning Son's Birthday Bash For Next Month
The brave soldier who sacrificed his life in Poonch was appointed by IAF in 2011. Unfortunately, the soldier’s journey ended just after 13 years of his service and 33 years of his life!

Kajal KumariUpdated: Monday, May 06, 2024, 12:22 PM IST
article-image
IAF chopper brings mortal remains of IAF Corporal Vikky Pahade to Chhindwara | ANI

Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh): The mortal remains of Indian Air Force soldier Corporal Vikky Pahade arrived in his home town Chhindwara for the final rites on Monday. 33-year-old Pahade was martyred in the Poonch Terror Attack on May 5, when a group of militants opened fire on an IAF vehicle from behind the hills.

The devastated family, including wife Rina and 5-year-old son Hardik, are still in disbelief.

article-image
IAF Corporal Vikky Pahade with wife Rina and son Hardik.

IAF Corporal Vikky Pahade with wife Rina and son Hardik. | X

Was planning son’s birthday party

Vikky Pahade was planning to throw a birthday party for his son on June 7. He was in touch with his cousin in Chhindwara for the preparations of the surprise party for his 5-year-old. Unfortunately, now the grieving family has to carry out a funeral for the soldier.

Attended sisters wedding a fortnight ago

Pahade was not only dedicated to the nation but also to his family. He lost his father at a very young age and after working very hard he became an Indian Air Force soldier. Since then, he had been taking care of his family, got three of his sisters married and one of them was just a fortnight ago. 

He had left home just 15 days ago after his sister’s wedding to re-join the troop. Little did the family know that it’s the last time they are spending time with him.

Joined IAF in 2011

The brave soldier who sacrificed his life in Poonch was appointed by IAF in 2011. It took hard work and determination for the martyr to become what he wanted and fulfill his late father’s dreams. Unfortunately, the soldier’s journey ended just after 13 years of his service and 33 years of his life!

