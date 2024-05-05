J&K Terror Attack: Search Operations Underway After 1 Dead In Terrorist Ambush On IAF Convoy In Poonch; Visuals Surface

Poonch: Security personnel on Sunday morning conducted a search operation following a terrorist attack on an Indian Air Force convoy a day before, in which one personnel was killed, officials said.

According to the officials, the search operation was carried out to track the terrorists. Security forces have laid down 'nakas' and checking is going on in the area. Additional forces of the Indian Army reached the Jarra Wali Gali (JWG) in Poonch on Saturday late at night.

The incident, which took place at Sanai village, resulted in the injured personnel being promptly transported to the Command Hospital in Udhampur, where unfortunately, one of them passed away due to his injuries.

Response By Indian Army, Police & Rashtriya Rifles

Following the attack, the local Rashtriya Rifles unit initiated cordon and search operations in the vicinity, with support from the Army and police, to track down the perpetrators.

The IAF confirmed the incident through a tweet, stating that the targeted convoy had been secured, and emphasising the ongoing investigation.

"An Indian Air Force vehicle convoy was attacked by terrorists in the Poonch district," officials said.

An Indian Air Force vehicle convoy was attacked by militants in the Poonch district of J&K, near Shahsitar. Cordon and search operations are underway presently in the area by local military units. The convoy has been secured, and further investigation is under progress. — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 4, 2024

In the ensuing gunfight with terrorists, the Air Warriors fought back by returning fire. In the process, five IAF personnel received bullet injuries, and were evacuated to the nearest military hospital for immediate medical attention. One Air Warrior succumbed to his… — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) May 4, 2024

The vehicles have been secured inside the air base in the general area near Shahsitar.