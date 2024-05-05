Bhopal: 'We Will Keep Voters Cool'; Election Commission's Innovative Measures for Third Phase of Lok Sabha Election on May 7

Election Commission of India | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Keeping in view the summer season and low turnout in first and second phase of Lok Sabha election, Election Commission has come out with an innovative idea to draw voters to voting centres in the third phase to be held on May 7.

Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan said adequate arrangements had been made for voting. Butter milk (chaachh), sharbet, green mango juice (aaam ka pana), cold drinking water, jaljeera will be provided at polling booths for voters. Besides, tents will be installed to protect them from scorching heat. Rajan has appealed to people to vote enthusiastically in the third phase of election. In addition, necessary medicines, first aid will be made available. There will be separate arrangements for Divyang and senior citizens so that they will not have to stand in a queue to cast ballot.

On May 7 Voting will be held in nine parliamentary constituencies - Bhopal, Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Guna, Sagar, Vidisha, Rajgarh and Betul.

District Treasury Officer Suspended

On the directives of Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan, Gwalior Commissioner Dr Sudam Khade suspended Ashoknagar district treasury officer Jitendra Kumar Arya on Sunday. During his suspension period, his headquarters will be at the office of Chief Executive Officer, Ashoknagar District Panchayat. The charge of district treasury has been given to pension officer, Ashoknagar, Ravindra Suryavanshi.

Ashoknagar district collector had sent a report to Gwalior Commissioner that Jitendra Kumar Arya is not following the rules of Election Commission. Arya had also misbehaved with election officials. Collector had recommended stern action against Arya.