Bhopal: 'The Merchant of Venice’ Staged At 'Fete De Shakespeare’

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students of Tagore National School of Drama staged a classic play ‘'The Merchant of Venice,' directed by Manoj Nair under an event 'Fete de Shakespeare’. Rabindranath Tagore University's Humanities and Liberal Arts Department organised the festival honouring the indelible legacy of the legendary playwright, William Shakespeare.

Curator of the programme, Ruchi Mishra Tiwari, extended a warm welcome to all attendees, emphasising the platform it provides for students to showcase their talents and creativity. The significance of celebrating such festivals in preserving Shakespeare's legacy was elucidated by the esteemed Pro-vice Chancellor, Sangeeta Jauhari, underscoring the ongoing relevance of Shakespeare's work in contemporary society.

Prof. Rajnikant, the Vice-Chancellor of RNTU, emphasised the timeless human values embedded in Shakespeare's dramas, advocating for their continued exploration and appreciation. This year's edition of the Shakespeare festival saw a remarkable collaboration with the Cine lit Society, an endeavour lauded by its founder members, Uzma Khan and Rachna Bajpai, who highlighted the society's diverse activities, including competitions at both school and college levels.

The event witnessed the participation of esteemed guests, head of the Social Science Department at the Regional Institute of Education, Nidhi Tiwari, who illuminated Shakespeare's advocacy for marginalised voices, citing the relevance of his messages in contemporary discourse.

Besides, the event marked the release of the latest edition of the 'Campus Mimansa' newsletter, meticulously crafted by students of journalism under the expert guidance of Yogesh Patel, Assistant Professor of Journalism and Mass Communication. The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Shaivy, a member of the Cine lit Society, expressing gratitude to all participants and supporters.