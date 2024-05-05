IIM Indore Holds ‘Rise And Lead’ On Young Women Achievers | FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pardesh): The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Indore in collaboration with the National Commission for Women (NCW), New Delhi organised a half-day event titled ‘Rise and Lead: Young Women Pioneering Technology, Business and Public Life’ on Saturday. The event served as a beacon of empowerment, featuring luminaries and experts engaging in dynamic dialogues across diverse realms.

From invigorating panel discussions exploring the intersection of emerging technologies and future workforce opportunities to profound insights on women's leadership in corporate domain, the event encapsulated a spectrum of perspectives. The event kicked off with a keynote address by Prof Himanshu Rai, Director IIM Indore.

Prof Rai emphasised the theme of ‘Rise and Lead,’ highlighting the importance of pursuing one's aspirations fearlessly. He stated, ‘As children, we fearlessly pursue our dreams, but as we grow old, fears and barriers are imposed upon us, especially for women. We must ensure that everyone reaches their full potential.’

He further addressed the challenges and barriers faced by women, emphasising the need to overcome societal misconceptions. ‘Women are often told that their achievements are attributed to others, undermining their confidence. We must encourage women to pursue their passion and ambition wholeheartedly,’ Prof Rai remarked.

He urged women to prioritise self-love, resilience and perseverance in the face of adversity. The second panel, focusing on ‘Women Leadership in the corporate world,’ featured insightful discussions from distinguished panellists: Jolly Priya from Golden Sun Consulting & Training, Mamta Bakliwal from Empower Integrated Solutions and Riya Chhabra from C21 Group.

Moderated by Prof Shivani Sharma, the session stressed on the importance of seizing opportunities, continuous learning and effective networking for women leaders in the corporate world. During the third panel on ‘Women Leadership in Entrepreneurship,’ insightful perspectives were shared by distinguished panellists: Anubha Anand from Punjab Jewels, Nikita Singh from Fingertips and Neha Mittal from Ekal.

Moderated by Shanu Mehta, co-founder of MMC Convert, the session delved into the essence of entrepreneurial leadership. Panellists highlighted the significance of resilience, innovation and community building in the entrepreneurial journey.