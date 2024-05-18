Ujjain: Out For Bath, Two Teen Boys Drown To Death In Kshipra River

Mahidpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a tragic incident on Friday, two teenagers lost their lives due to drowning in the stagnant waters of the under-construction Harba Khedi Barrage on the Kshipra river, located about eight kilometres from Mahidpur tehsil headquarters.

The incident occurred on Friday afternoon around 1 pm when a group of five to six teenagers from Harba Khedi village went to the Kshipra River for a bath without informing their families. The children began bathing in the stagnant water at the barrage construction site when two of them ventured into deep water and drowned. Their friends tried to help them out, but in vain. Panicked, they rushed to alert their families and villagers.

Divers, police swing into action

Upon receiving the information, a large number of villagers gathered at the site. The Mahidpur police were notified, and a police team was promptly dispatched to the scene. The villagers managed to recover the bodies of the deceased teenagers before the authorities arrived.

The bodies of the two boys were transported to the government hospital in Mahidpur, where a post-mortem was conducted. Following the post-mortem, the bodies were handed over to the grieving family members. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.