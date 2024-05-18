MP Farmers In Distress: Plummeting Green Chilli Prices Spur Roadside Protests In Ratlam, Videos Go Viral | FP Photo

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): After facing severe setbacks with onion and garlic prices, farmers in Ratlam and surrounding areas are now in distress over the plummeting prices of green chilli.

The situation has escalated to such an extent that farmers have resorted to throwing bags filled with their green chillis onto the roads in a unique form of protest. This act of desperation has been captured on video and is rapidly gaining traction on social media platforms.

In the heart of Parashuram Vihar Colony, a farmer, overwhelmed by the abysmal rates of green chilli, took matters into his own hands. The video footage shows the farmer hurling numerous bags of his precious crop onto the road, symbolising the anguish and frustration that has gripped the farming community. Traders are purchasing chillies at a meagre price of Rs 6 to 7 per kilogramme, while the market price stands at a staggering Rs 30 to 40 per kilogramme.

This vast disparity between the buying and selling prices has left farmers feeling helpless and betrayed. The anger and resentment within the farming community are palpable, as they witness their hard work and toil are undervalued and unappreciated.

The situation with chilli prices is reminiscent of the recent struggles faced by farmers with onion and garlic. In Ratlam district, onions were discarded, and garlic failed to fetch a fair price, leading to similar protests. The current plight of the chilli farmers is a stark reminder of the challenges faced by agricultural communities across the country.

The video of the farmer throwing his chillies onto the road has become a powerful symbol of the struggles and hardships endured by those who work tirelessly to feed the nation. It is a stark call to action, urging authorities and policymakers to address the systemic issues that perpetuate the exploitation of farmers and ensure a fair and just agricultural system for all.