'Slapped 7-8 Times, Kicked In Chest & Pelvic Area': Limping AAP MP Swati Maliwal Reaches Tis Hazari Court To Record Her Statement; VIDEO

Ex-Delhi Commission for Women chief and Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal reaced Delhi's Tis Hazari Court to record her statement in the "assault" case.

When she reached the court, Swati was seen limping as she stepped out of her car to enter the court building.

She was seen Delhi Police escorting her into the court.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal arrives at Tis Hazari Court in Delhi.



An FIR was registered in connection with the assault on her yesterday after she filed a complaint with the Police. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar has been named in the FIR.

An FIR was registered in connection with the assault on her yesterday after she filed a complaint with the Police in connection with the alleged assault on her. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar has been named in the FIR. Swati has alleged that Arvind Kejirwal's personal secretary, Bibhav Kumar assaulted her inside Kejriwal's house.

'Bibhav slapped me and hit me in the stomach,' alleges Maliwal in FIR

According to reports, Swati Maliwal in her complaint to Delhi police has stated that Kejriwal's aide Bibhav pounced on her, and pulled her shirt.

She alleged that Bibhav hit her on stomach and slapped her 7-8 times.

According to reports, Bibhav has been booked under sections 354, 506, 509, and 323 of the IPC, among other sections, for offences including assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty, criminal intimidation, word gesture or acts of intent to insult and assault.

Bibhav Kumar, who was asked by the National Commission for Women to appear before it on Friday, however, he didn't appear.