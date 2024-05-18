International Museum Day: Indore’s Arms Museum Exhibits Weapons Dating Back From 14th Century

Indore: Arms Museum Exhibits Weapons Dating Back From 14th Century On International Museum Day | FP Photo/ Pintu Namdev

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Ever imagined a ‘Gun’ that looks like a ‘Stick’? Madhya Pardesh’s Indore has three such guns which are being exhibited at The Arms Museum of the Central School of Armament and Warfare Skills (CSWT) of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday.



On the occasion of International Museum Day (May 18), Border Security Force has come-up with a thrilling idea to showcase 300 rare weapons in the city's museum which was founded in 1967 according to the vision of BSF Director General K F Rustomjee.

According to the officials, the museum's collection comes from diverse sources, ranging from large weapons like machine guns and rocket launchers of varied sizes to tiny pistols that can fit in one's palm.

CSWT Inspector General BS Rawat informed PTI that weapons displayed are from the 14th century and eras after that."The museum gives you a glimpse of weapons used by man since the beginning and how they gradually evolved by the first and second World Wars," he stated.

According to Rawat, the facility also included the revolver that independence fighter Bhagat Singh used to murder British officer JP Saunders on December 17, 1928, in Lahore.

Also in 2017, the Union Home Ministry directed the shipment of the semi-automatic pistol to Punjab, which was created by US-based weapons manufacturer Colts. It is presently on exhibit at a museum in the Ferozepur district of Hussainiwala. He stated that the arms museum has a portrait of this pistol in remembrance of the martyred freedom fighter.

The senior commander went on to say that in order to teach people at CSWT about the weaknesses of both foreign and native weapons from different eras, they are exposed to these weapons during their training.

