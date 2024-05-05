Indore: MY Hospital Doctors Remove Enlarged Spleen To Save 28-Yr-Old Man |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Doctors of Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital have successfully removed an abnormally large spleen from the body of a 28-year-old man. The patient was suffering from spherocytosis since birth and it was diagnosed at the age of 12 years. Due to this his platelet count was decreasing frequently.

“Patient Dilip, resident of Kalapipal, approached us about a month ago with low haemoglobin, weakness, breathing issues, and fatigue. During diagnosis, we found abnormally enlarged spleen in the patient and low blood count.

The spleen size had increased to 18 cm after which we decided to perform surgery to save the patient’s life,” Dr Arvind Ghanghoriya, professor surgery department, said. Informing about the disease, Dr Ghanghoriya said that spherocytosis is an inherited blood disorder.

It happens because of a problem with the red blood cells (RBCs). Instead of being shaped like a disk, the cells become round like a sphere. These red blood cells (called spherocytes) are more fragile than disk-shaped RBCs.

“The patient was undergoing blood transfusion frequently and removing the spleen was the only option. We performed a hybrid surgery on the patient as it was both laparoscopic and open surgery which took about five hours and the patient was administered with six unit of platelets and three units of blood,” the surgeon said. He added that the patient is healthy now and was shifted to the ward within two days of the surgery.