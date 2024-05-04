Indore Divyangs Hold Rally To Raise Voter Awareness Ahead Of Polling; WATCH

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, specially-abled persons in Madhya Pradesh's Indore held a rally to raise voter awareness yesterday.

Shahzad Ali, President Of Wheelchair Disabled Sports Association Madhya Pradesh, while speaking with ANI said that the rally was organised to motivate people to come out in large numbers and vote.

He said, "This rally was under held voter awareness programme. With this rally, the specially-abled persons of Indore wanted to inspire people to come out and cast their vote in the Lok Sabha elections."

He added, "We wanted to motivate people that if disabled people like us can exercise our right to vote, then normal people can definitely go out and cast their vote."

Meanwhile, on May 2, Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan conducted a comprehensive review of preparations for the Lok Sabha elections in the districts of Indore and Ujjain divisions and emphasised the importance of voter awareness, a press release by Department of Public Relations, Government of Madhya Pradesh said.

Also, amidst the prevailing heat conditions, he stressed the provision of necessary facilities like shade, cool water, seating arrangements, fans, and ORS at polling stations, the press release said.

The State will vote on eight seats each on May 7 and May 13 in Lok Sabha elections. There are a total of 29 parliamentary seats in the state.