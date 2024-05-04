 Indore Divyangs Hold Rally To Raise Voter Awareness Ahead Of Polling; WATCH
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore Divyangs Hold Rally To Raise Voter Awareness Ahead Of Polling; WATCH

Indore Divyangs Hold Rally To Raise Voter Awareness Ahead Of Polling; WATCH

Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan conducted a comprehensive review of preparations for the Lok Sabha elections in the districts of Indore and Ujjain divisions and emphasised the importance of voter awareness.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, May 04, 2024, 02:07 PM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, specially-abled persons in Madhya Pradesh's Indore held a rally to raise voter awareness yesterday.

Shahzad Ali, President Of Wheelchair Disabled Sports Association Madhya Pradesh, while speaking with ANI said that the rally was organised to motivate people to come out in large numbers and vote.

WATCH the video here:

Read Also
7 New Ice-Cream Flavours In Indore You Must Try This Summer
article-image

He said, "This rally was under held voter awareness programme. With this rally, the specially-abled persons of Indore wanted to inspire people to come out and cast their vote in the Lok Sabha elections."

He added, "We wanted to motivate people that if disabled people like us can exercise our right to vote, then normal people can definitely go out and cast their vote."

Meanwhile, on May 2, Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan conducted a comprehensive review of preparations for the Lok Sabha elections in the districts of Indore and Ujjain divisions and emphasised the importance of voter awareness, a press release by Department of Public Relations, Government of Madhya Pradesh said.

Read Also
Indore: Artificial Intelligence Useful in Alzheimer Diagnosis At Early Stage, Reveals IIT Indore...
article-image

Also, amidst the prevailing heat conditions, he stressed the provision of necessary facilities like shade, cool water, seating arrangements, fans, and ORS at polling stations, the press release said.

The State will vote on eight seats each on May 7 and May 13 in Lok Sabha elections. There are a total of 29 parliamentary seats in the state.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore Commodities Buzz Of May 4: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Commodities Buzz Of May 4: Price Of Gold, Silver And Pulses-- All You Need To Know

Indore Divyangs Hold Rally To Raise Voter Awareness Ahead Of Polling; WATCH

Indore Divyangs Hold Rally To Raise Voter Awareness Ahead Of Polling; WATCH

Vidisha Constituency, Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates, Voting Date, All You Need...

Vidisha Constituency, Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Candidates, Voting Date, All You Need...

7 New Ice-Cream Flavours In Indore You Must Try This Summer

7 New Ice-Cream Flavours In Indore You Must Try This Summer

Indore: Engineer Duped of ₹53.35 Lakh in Telegram Scam; Two Arrested

Indore: Engineer Duped of ₹53.35 Lakh in Telegram Scam; Two Arrested