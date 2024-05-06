Lok Sabha Election: Despite One-Sided Polls, BJP Leaders Collecting Donations to Contest

Representational image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Though it’s an almost one-side election since Congress candidate from Indore Akshay Kanti Bam withdrew nomination from the poll battle, BJP is still collecting donations for contesting elections leading to a growing discontent among industrialists, colonisers and other businessmen.

As per information, saffron party MLAs, corporators and other leaders are making phone calls and paying visits to wealth creators in Indore seeking donation for the party keeping polls in mind. The argument of business community members is as to why the ruling party is seeking donations from them when the election result in Indore seat is already known to one and all.

‘The poll contest largely remains between BJP and Congress in Indore Lok Sabha seat. The Congress candidate has already withdrawn from the poll race and crossed over to BJP. Now, when there is no battle between Congress and BJP in Indore, why the saffron party is seeking donation,’ a builder named Vijay Khandelwal asked. He stated that the party leaders are building pressure to cough up for poll battle in Indore. Some builders have reportedly switched off their mobile phones and a few others have gone outstation.

Coloniser Vivek Gupta said that he has been receiving phone calls for donation from saffron party leaders for Indore polls. When the poll is one-sided in Indore why the BJP needs donation. We had given donations in the past but this time the saffron party’s demand is unjustified,’ he added. Industrialist Dinesh Sanwariya also echoed same views. ‘For what contest, the BJP leaders need donation. They fail to explain. They just say party needs funds to contest poll. What poll? The result of Indore poll is wide open,’ he said.

BJP candidate Shankar Lalwani stated that they had not given authority to any leader to collect donations for the polls. ‘We are contesting elections from the party’s funds,’ he added. BJP city president Gourav Ranadive said that the party’s programme and other activities are held with the help from society.

‘We haven’t given freedom to any leader for collecting donations for polls. If any person has received calls for donation from any leader of the BJP, we request that person to convey information about the same to us,’ he stated.