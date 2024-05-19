Indore: 2 Habitual Offenders Jailed For Smuggling Intoxicants

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two habitual offenders have been detained from the revenue limits of Indore for six months and sent to Bhopal Central Jail. They were arrested by Indore zone-1 police for smuggling intoxicating substances in the city. The accused have been identified as Pangu Bai of Musakhedi and Amir Khan of Pratapgarh, Rajasthan.

Despite already being caught for illegal trade of alcoholic and addictive substances, they continued with their shenanigans by purchasing substances through agents and selling them around the city. Pangu (Sarita) has 23 cases registered against her at different police stations, including under NDPS Act, Excise Act, riot and assault.

In a case filed at Azad Nagar Police station, around 9 gm brown sugar worth Rs 90k was found from Pangu’s possession. In another case, around 11.2 gm of brown sugar worth Rs 1.10 lakh was seized from her residence. Amir Khan is a big supplier, who smuggles in Indore, Jhabua, Dhar and other districts and hails from Rajasthan. He has 3 cases registered against him for supplying big orders of brown sugar.