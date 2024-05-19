Indore: Bike-Borne Miscreant Snatches Gold Chain Of Elderly Woman

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A bike-borne miscreant snatched a gold chain of an elderly woman and fled the scene on Friday night in Khajrana police circle. The incident occurred at Robot Square around 9:.30 pm when the woman was returning home. A case has been registered against the unidentified accused and police began a search for him.

According to the police, one Savita Jain (65), a resident of Mahalaxmi Nagar, lodged a complaint with Khajrana police stating that she was going home on foot when an unidentified person came on a bike from behind and snatched her gold chain weighing around 11 gm. The police registered a case against the accused under section 392 of the IPC and are gathering information about the accused on the basis of CCTV footages.

Two bike-borne miscreants snatch silver chain, mobile, cash

Two bike-borne miscreants snatched a silver chain and a bag carrying mobile phone, some cash and other belongings from a woman in Khudel police circle. Later, a case was registered against the unidentified accused on Friday.

According to the police, one Reena Puri lodged a complaint with Khudel police stating that she was standing on the road on May 13 at Kanadiya Semliya Chau Road when two individuals came on a bike from behind and snatched her silver chain, mobile phone and other belongings. The police registered a case against the accused under section 392 of the IPC and began a search for them.