Indore: City Trader Duped Of Rs 79L By Pune-Based Firm

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Palasia police registered a case against eight people including a couple for duping a city’s trader of Rs 79 lakh on Saturday. According to the police, one Ritesh Kandelwal, resident of Old Palasia, lodged a complaint with Palasia police stating that he is a director of Aegis Infotech Pvt Ltd and his company is a legal seller of Apple products.

The company was contacted by a Pune-based firm namely WM Innovative Technocon LLP to buy Apple products for educational institutes in Maharashtra and they had a contract between them.

According to the police, the accused have been identified as Mahamad Luqman Makhdoom Desai, Nusrat Shoaib Desai, Waseem Mohammad Ishaq Shaikh, Prathamesh Prakash Deshmukh, Shridharan Gopal Iyengar, Sadiq Ghulam Karwandikar, Rizwan Dastagir Karwandikar and Shoaib Mahamad Makhdoom Desai.

ACP Tushar Singh said that the Pune-based firm has come to the complainant as a middle party and had told him that a third party company wants to buy products after showing some fake bills and order slips. The complainant sent the products worth Rs 85 lakh and got Rs 6 lakh in return after a while. Later, he did not get any additional money and he contacted the original third party which told him that they did not give any order. The accused had sold all products in the market and duped the complainant. The police registered a case under sections 406, 409, 420, 467, 468 and 471 of the IPC and began a probe.