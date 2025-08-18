 Bengaluru Horror: Family Brutally Thrashed With Cricket Bat & Stumps After Child Touches Water Bucket; 2 Arrested - VIDEO
Bengaluru Horror: Family Brutally Thrashed With Cricket Bat & Stumps After Child Touches Water Bucket; 2 Arrested - VIDEO

The assault was caught on the CCTV camera installed in the area and the video of the incident which occurred on August 14 surfaced on social media.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, August 18, 2025, 08:48 PM IST
article-image
Bat and Ball | Credits: iStock

Bengaluru, Karnataka: In a shocking incident, a mother, her six-year-old child and her husband were brutally thrashed over something as trivial as a child touching a water bucket in Bengaluru's Byadarahalli area. The assault was caught on the CCTV camera installed in the area and the video of the incident which occurred on August 14 surfaced on social media. It can be seen in the video that the attackers are hitting the family with the cricket bat and also thrashing them with kicks and punches.

Details About The Incident

The horrific incident occurred near the residence of the woman identified as Sowmya in the Byadarahalli locality. The incident occurred when her six-year-old son innocently touched a bucket of water while playing. This reportedly triggered a violent response from a woman identified as Rajeshwari and her two young sons in the area.

Thrashed With Bat & Stumps

The two young men allegedly attacked Sowmya with a cricket bat and stumps. They also hit the woman's husband while abusing them. They also allegedly hit the child with the bat. The attackers also broke the window glass of their residence and also threatened the lives of both the mother and the child.

Sowmya alleged in her complaint that the attackers tried to kill them while hitting them with the bat. She also alleged that she was hit on her head and back while trying to save her husband Gangadhar from the attackers.

The people present at the spot tried to intervene and stop the youths from beating the family, however, they did not listen to them and continued the attack. The incident was caught on camera and the video has since gone viral on social media.

Police Action

The police registered an FIR in connection with the matter at the Byadarahalli Police Station. There are reports that a case of attempted murder has been registered against Rajeshwari and her sons. The police have initiated an investigation into the matter.

There are also reports that the two individuals involved in the attack have been arrested. The CCTV footage of the incident is available and the police are investigating the video.

