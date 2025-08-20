Google Pixel 10 Series To Launch In India Today: How To Watch Live, What To Expect

Pixel 10 series is all set to launch on August 20 |

Google is all set to unveil the Pixel 10 family at its dedicated mega-event today. The event will see the release of Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold smartphones. The tech giant will also unveil the next-generation Pixel Watch and Pixel Buds. The 'Made By Google' event will be held in New York and will see appearances from big celebrities like the Jonas Brothers, Lando Norris, Stephen Curry, and Jimmy Fallon. The phone will go on pre-sale in India right after the global launch event, alongside few other markets across the globe.

Google Pixel 10 Launch: How to watch live

The Made By Google Pixel 10 launch event will begin at 1pm ET (10.30pm IST). All users in India can join in the livestream to catch the action live. The event can be seen live on your phone, smart TV, or web browser. It will be livestreamed on Google Store, social handles and on YouTube. Users can watch the event in the embedded video below:

Pixel 10 Launch Event: What to expect

Google is gearing up for one of its biggest hardware launches of the year with the Pixel 10 series expected to take center stage at tonight's event. Following past patterns, the lineup is likely to include four models, the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the Pixel 10 Pro Fold. All four devices are tipped to run on Google’s in-house Tensor G5 chipset, built on TSMC’s 3nm process. Promotional teasers also point to triple rear camera setups across the series. Early leaks indicate that the Pixel 10 series is likely to be priced starting from Rs. 75,000 - Rs. 80,000.

In addition to smartphones, Google is anticipated to unveil the Pixel Watch 4. Reports suggest it may retain much of the previous model’s hardware, including the Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 chipset, but come with a bigger battery.

The launch could also feature new audio gear, with the Pixel Buds 2a expected to succeed the Pixel Buds A-Series. The true wireless earbuds are rumored to carry a price tag of around EUR 149 (approximately Rs. 14,000), making them a more affordable option in Google’s audio lineup.

Stay tuned for complete coverage of the 'Made by Google' showcase later today.