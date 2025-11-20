Realme GT 8 Pro With Swappable Camera Module, 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price, Specifications

Realme GT 8 Pro |

After weeks of teasing, Realme GT 8 Pro has finally launched in India. The smartphone's most unique feature is its 'Switch design', which means the ability to interchange back camera module shape from circular to square, to other shpaes as well. The Realme GT 8 Pro comes with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, inevitably competing with the OnePlus 15, which is also powered by the same processor. Price wise, the Realme GT 8 Pro is also priced in the similar range as the OnePlus competitor. The smartphone also competes with the newly launched Oppo Find X9, the iPhone 17, and the Pixel 10 range in this price point.

Realme GT 8 Pro price in India, colour options, availability

The new Realme GT 8 Pro is priced in India at Rs. 72,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option and Rs. 78,999 for the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage option. There is an Aston Martin Racing Green colour option that is priced even higher at Rs. 79,999. The 12GB RAM option comes in Dairy White and Urban Blue colour options. The 16GB model comes in Dairy White and Aston Martin Racing Green colour option.

Pre-booking for the Realme GT 8 Pro has already begun. Pre-sale offers include up to Rs. 5,000 instant discount with select banks, up to 12 months of no-cost EMI opitions, extra, Rs. 2,000 exchange bonus, and free detachable camera protective cover set inside the box. Open sale of the smartphone will begin on November 25. The phone is up for pre-orer on the company website and on Flipkart as well.

Realme GT 8 Pro specifications

Coming to the specs, the Realme GT 8 Pro runs on Android 16-based Realme UI 7 and features a 6.79-inch AMOLED display with 7,000nits peak brightness, 144Hz refresh rate, 94.2 percent screen-to-body ratio, and up to 360Hz touch sampling rate. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 octa-core processor with Adreno 840 GPU, up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage.

As for camera, the Realme GT 8 Pro features a 50-megapixel main camera with f/1.8 aperture, 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with f/2.0 aperture, and 200-megapixel telephoto lens with f/2.6 aperture. Up front, the phone features a 32-megapixel selfie camera with f/1.4 aperture. It supports 8k@30fps and 4k@120fps video recording, and has several camera modes includes one dedicated to underwater photography.

Realme GT 8 Pro packs a 7,000mAh battery with 120W SuperVOOC support and 50W wireless charging support. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 7, dual-SIM slots, Bluetooth v6.0, NFC, USB Type-C port, and more. Dimensions are at 161.80x76.87x8.2mm and the phone weighs at 214 grams.