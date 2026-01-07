Motorola Razr Fold Smartphone Unveiled At CES 2026: Key Features, Availability

Motorola Razr Fold has been announced at Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026. It is the first book-style foldable smartphone from the company, marking a shift from the flip-style Razr models to a larger folding design. Key features include an 8.1-inch internal display, three 50-megapixel rear sensors, and several AI features.

Motorola has been quite for a while, but at CES 2026, it unveiled the Signature smartphone as well, marking its re-entry into the premium segment.

Motorola Razr Fold Pricing

Motorola has not yet disclosed pricing details for the Razr Fold. Full pricing information, along with details on regions and availability, is expected to be revealed closer to the launch later this year. The device is available in Pantone Blackened Blue and Pantone Lily White colours.

Motorola Razr Fold specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Razr Fold features an 8.1-inch 2K LTPO foldable internal display and a 6.56-inch external display with a standard aspect ratio. The rear camera setup consists of a 50-megapixel main sensor with a Sony LYTIA sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide and macro lens, and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. There is a 32-megapixel selfie camera on the external display and a 20-megapixel selfie camera on the internal display. The phone supports Dolby Vision video recording and includes on-device AI features such as Catch Me Up and Next Move. It is compatible with the Moto Pen Ultra stylus.

Further specifications are anticipated ahead of release.