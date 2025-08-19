Pixel 10 Event Tomorrow: Google’s Big 'Star-Studded' Bet To Lure iPhone Users

Google's Pixel event will see appearances by Jonas Brothers, Lando Norris, and Jimmy Fallon. |

Google is hosting its 'Made By Google' event tomorrow and its going to star-studded. The Jonas Brothers are in attendance, our favourite comedian Jimmy Fallon will be there too, basketball player Stephen Curry and Formula 1 superstar Lando Norris are going to make an appearance as well. Alongside the celebrities, the Pixel 10 family will also make its official first appearance. Google is going all out with its 10-year celebration in the hardware business, and its main target this year is - iPhone users.

In its slew of teasers, Google has been targeting a broad set of audience - iPhone users. The company is teasing the phones with the tagline 'ask more of your phone', hinting at Apple's false promises of AI in Siri.

Google is likley to introduce several AI upgrades to the Pixel 10 family, including a host of additions that have already been annoucned with Android 16. All of Pixel 10 family i.e. Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold, will run on Android 16 out of the box.

Apart from the Pixel 10 family, Google will also unveil new audio products and its Pixel Watch variant as well. There's a lot that will go down tomorrow and we will be reporting live with all the details, all the product launches, what's great and what's not. For now, you can subscribe on the Google Store page to get some 'exclusive perks'.

The 'Made By Google' Pixel 10 event is all set to begin at 1pm ET (10.30pm IST) tomorrow i.e. on August 20. While the event is being held in New York, it will be livestreamed on Google's coveted YouTube platform, for every one across the globe to watch. You can watch the event live in the embedded video below:

Leaks have been non-stop about the Pixel 10 series, and the Fold variant is reported to have seen some delays, with sale beginning sometime in October. The other models are likey to go up for pre-order right after the event, with the sale commecing a few days later.