 Lava Agni 4 With 50-Megapixel Front Camera Launched India: Price, Specifications
e-Paper Get App
HomeTechLava Agni 4 With 50-Megapixel Front Camera Launched India: Price, Specifications

Lava Agni 4 With 50-Megapixel Front Camera Launched India: Price, Specifications

The Lava Agni 4 is priced in India at Rs. 24,999 for the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It comes in Phantom Black and Lunar Mist colour options and will go on sale from November 25 on Amazon India. Launch day offers include up to Rs. 2,000 bank discount.

Tasneem KanchwalaUpdated: Thursday, November 20, 2025, 04:51 PM IST
article-image

Lava Agni 4 has finally launched in India after many teasers. The phone, a successsor to the Agni 3, sees a complete redesign in back camera module. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor and runs on stock Android 15 software. The mid-ranged smartphone has a dedicated AI companion called Vayu AI.

Lava Agni 4 price in India, availability

The Lava Agni 4 is priced in India at Rs. 24,999 for the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It comes in Phantom Black and Lunar Mist colour options and will go on sale from November 25 on Amazon India. Launch day offers include up to Rs. 2,000 bank discount.

Lava Agni 4 specifications

FPJ Shorts
Japan Shocks Global Markets As Borrowing Rate Hits 30-Year High, Yen Carry Trade Unravels & India Braces For Ripple Effects
Japan Shocks Global Markets As Borrowing Rate Hits 30-Year High, Yen Carry Trade Unravels & India Braces For Ripple Effects
Notice Period Employee Claims 'Manager Asked Him To Complete Her Son's Homework' During Working Hours, Netizens React, 'Leave & Run'
Notice Period Employee Claims 'Manager Asked Him To Complete Her Son's Homework' During Working Hours, Netizens React, 'Leave & Run'
J&K News: 'Those Publishing Truth Should Not Be Pressurised,' Says Deputy CM Surinder Singh Choudhary After SIA Raid On Kashmir Times
J&K News: 'Those Publishing Truth Should Not Be Pressurised,' Says Deputy CM Surinder Singh Choudhary After SIA Raid On Kashmir Times
US President's Son Donald Trump Jr Visits Taj Mahal With Wife Vanessa - VIDEO
US President's Son Donald Trump Jr Visits Taj Mahal With Wife Vanessa - VIDEO

Coming to the specifications, the Lava Agni 4 features a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 2,400nits peak brightness, 10-bit colour depth, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 octa-core processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Lava Agni 4 features a 50-megapixel OIS main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. Up front, the phone features a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The phone supports 4k 60fps video recording. It packs 5,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging and runs on stock Android 15 software. Lava has promised three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

The phone has an aluminium alloy metal frame, AG glass back, IP64 dust and water resistance. There's also an in-display fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers onboard. Connectivity options include

The phone integrates Vayu AI, a system-level assistant, plus features like Circle-to-Search, AI call summary, and AI photo editing.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lava Agni 4 With 50-Megapixel Front Camera Launched India: Price, Specifications

Lava Agni 4 With 50-Megapixel Front Camera Launched India: Price, Specifications

WhatsApp's Massive Privacy Flaw: 3.5 Billion Users' Phone Numbers and Profile Photos Exposed

WhatsApp's Massive Privacy Flaw: 3.5 Billion Users' Phone Numbers and Profile Photos Exposed

Will Restaurants Now Get Access To Your Phone Number On Zomato & Swiggy? Food Apps Agree To Share...

Will Restaurants Now Get Access To Your Phone Number On Zomato & Swiggy? Food Apps Agree To Share...

Will Machines Take Over Barber's Job? Viral Video Shows Man Getting Haircut From Automatic Device

Will Machines Take Over Barber's Job? Viral Video Shows Man Getting Haircut From Automatic Device

Realme GT 8 Pro With Swappable Camera Module, 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price,...

Realme GT 8 Pro With Swappable Camera Module, 7,000mAh Battery Launched In India: Price,...