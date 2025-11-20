Lava Agni 4 With 50-Megapixel Front Camera Launched India: Price, Specifications

Lava Agni 4 has finally launched in India after many teasers. The phone, a successsor to the Agni 3, sees a complete redesign in back camera module. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor and runs on stock Android 15 software. The mid-ranged smartphone has a dedicated AI companion called Vayu AI.

Lava Agni 4 price in India, availability

The Lava Agni 4 is priced in India at Rs. 24,999 for the single 8GB RAM + 256GB storage option. It comes in Phantom Black and Lunar Mist colour options and will go on sale from November 25 on Amazon India. Launch day offers include up to Rs. 2,000 bank discount.

Lava Agni 4 specifications

Coming to the specifications, the Lava Agni 4 features a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, 2,400nits peak brightness, 10-bit colour depth, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 octa-core processor paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

Lava Agni 4 features a 50-megapixel OIS main sensor and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. Up front, the phone features a 50-megapixel selfie camera. The phone supports 4k 60fps video recording. It packs 5,000mAh battery with 66W fast charging and runs on stock Android 15 software. Lava has promised three years of OS upgrades and four years of security updates.

The phone has an aluminium alloy metal frame, AG glass back, IP64 dust and water resistance. There's also an in-display fingerprint sensor and stereo speakers onboard. Connectivity options include

The phone integrates Vayu AI, a system-level assistant, plus features like Circle-to-Search, AI call summary, and AI photo editing.