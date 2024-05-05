Imarti Devi Row: Fourth FIR Registered Against MP Congress Chief Jitu Patwari For Derogatory Remarks

Jitu Patwari |

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): An FIR was registered against Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Jitu Patwari for his derogatory remarks against former Congress MLA and BJP leader Imarti Devi. This is the fourth FIR registered against Patwari in five days.

The complaint has been registered by BJP leader Sheela Jatav on Saturday.

Earlier, Imarti Devi lodged an FIR against Jitu Patwari under the provision of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 2015 in Dabra town in Gwalior for insulting the modesty of a woman.

Patwari allegedly made objectionable remarks against former Congress MLA Imarti Devi, using wordplay with the term 'imarti', a popular sweet.

Notably, she had joined the BJP along with Scindia in March 2020.

On May 3, Jitu Patwari apologised for his controversial remark against BJP leader Imarti Devi. Patwari also clarified that his intention was not to hurt anyone's feelings and that his statement was being twisted and presented out of context.

"I was questioned about an audio clip there. At that moment, my intention was only to avoid that question. The remark I made in that context is being twisted and presented out of context. Imarti Devi ji is my elder sister, and an elder sister is just like a mother. So, I will only say that my context was only to avoid the question, apart from that, I had no other intention. Still, if anyone's feelings have been hurt in any way, I express regret and apologize," Patwari told ANI.

Another case was registered against the Madhya Pradesh Congress chief under Section 188, on the complaint of the election agent of the BSP candidate Devashish Jarariya, over Patwari's verbal attack on him during a rally on April 23.

Imarti Devi is a former Congress leader and a loyalist of Union Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia, who switched sides to the saffron camp during a political upheaval in 2020. She was a minister in the state, but after joining the BJP, she contested in a bye-election and lost.