MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 113-Year-Old Woman Makes History, Casts Vote From Home In Dhar | FP Photo

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): A 113-year-old woman from Ekalduna village, Bhawar Bai, has become one of the first centenarians to cast her vote from home in Dhar parliamentary constituency. This unprecedented step marked a significant shift in empowering elderly and disabled voters. As many as 900 citizens aged above 85 and 343 persons with disabilities (PwDs) have opted to vote from home in the constituency that will go to polls on May 13.

Safian B Pati Zulfikar Hussain, 109, of Amjhera, also opted for home voting. Statistics reveal a substantial number of eligible voters opting for home voting in the district. The election teams have been conducting door-to-door visits to facilitate voting for the eligible electorate.

This outreach aims not only to increase voter turnout but also to encourage civic engagement. In a bid to maintain confidentiality and transparency, election officials have been conducting video recordings of the home voting process.

Micro observers, sector officers and local BLOs have been working tirelessly to ensure a smooth and efficient voting experience for every eligible voter. In a path-breaking initiative, the Election Commission has provided the facility of home voting foráthe elderlyáand persons with disabilities in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Singhar Takes Command In Dhar As Campaigning Heats Up | FP Photo

Singhar Takes Command In Dhar As Campaigning Heats Up

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh): With the Lok Sabha elections drawing nearer, the political climate in Dhar district has reached a boiling point as Umang Singhar, leader of opposition in the state assembly, stepped into the campaigning to safeguard his reputation. Singhar, having secured victory for Congress candidate Radheshyam Muvelko, is now at the helm of the electoral battle in the district.

With 5 out of 7 assembly constituencies under Congress' belt and the remaining 2 with BJP, Singhar's strategic maneuvering and grassroots engagement are pivotal. Despite the absence of top-tier Congress leadership, Singhar, along with state stalwarts like Mujeeb Qureshi, Honey Baghel, Hiralal, and Pratap Grewal, tirelessly campaigns for the Congress candidate, decrying the incumbent MP Savitri Thakur's alleged inaction over the past five years.

Singhar emphasises issues like inflation and unfulfilled promises by the Modi government, vowing to bring development to Dhar if victorious. In an exclusive interview, Singhar expressed confidence in clinching victory, citing the electorate's disillusionment with the ruling party's policies.