MP Weather Update: Scorching Heatwave Sweeps State; Brief Showers Expected From May 6

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The scorching heatwave in state has intensified, with temperatures soaring to 42 degrees Celsius. The Meteorological Department predicts a continuation of the blistering heat on Saturday. Areas like Gwalior, Kharagpur, and Khandwa could experience heatwaves, with hot winds adding to the discomfort.

However, relief is expected from May 6, with a forecast of light rainfall in the eastern region.

Read Also 7 New Ice-Cream Flavours In Indore You Must Try This Summer

On Friday, temperatures rose by 1 to 3 degrees Celsius in most cities. Tikamgarh, Ujjain-Malajkhanda recorded 40 degrees Celsius, while Shajapur reached 40.1 degrees Celsius. The mercury soared to 40.2 degrees Celsius in Guna, Shivpuri-Khajuraho, and 40.4 degrees Celsius in Sagar. Damoh recorded 40.5 degrees Celsius, Dhar 41 degrees Celsius, Khandwa 41.1 degrees Celsius, and Narsinghpur reached a scorching 42 degrees Celsius. Among major cities, Bhopal recorded 39.1 degrees Celsius, Indore 39.7 degrees Celsius, Gwalior 39.3 degrees Celsius, and Jabalpur 38.5 degrees Celsius. Pachmarhi was the coolest at 35 degrees Celsius.

Night temperatures dropped by up to 4 degrees Celsius in hill areas due to snowfall and changing wind patterns over the past two nights. Cities like Bhopal also witnessed a drop, with temperatures recorded at 22.2 degrees Celsius.

Weather Forecast:

A heatwave is likely to continue in Gwalior, Datia, Tikamgarh, Chhatarpur, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Kharagpur, and Khandwa on May 4 and 5, as per the Meteorological Department's alert.

Expected Rainfall:

Scientist Prakash Dhawale from the IMD Bhopal informed that a Western disturbance from Iran is currently active. This could lead to light rainfall in eastern Madhya Pradesh on May 6 and 7. When temperatures rise above 4 degrees Celsius from normal, heatwaves typically occur. The impact of the heatwave is expected to continue in the coming days.