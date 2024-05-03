 MP Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Leader Sundar Lal Patwa Threatens Cop After Ex-CM Shivraj's Mic Was Turned Off Midway Citing Protocols (VIDEO)
Friday, May 03, 2024, 03:44 PM IST
Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A viral video has surfaced on social media, showing a BJP leader threatening a police officer after former CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's mic was turned off midway through his address. The mic was switched off, citing protocols set by CM Mohan Yadav, banning the use of loudspeakers after 10 p.m.

The video is said to be of Mandideep in Madhya Pradesh, where Chouhan was addressing a public gathering on Thursday.

Madhya Pradesh Congress took to social media X, highlighting BJP leader Sunderlal Patwa's misbehaviour with the police officer.

Chouhan was addressing the crowd on Thursday night when, just as he was nearing the end of his speech, the mic was abruptly switched off, adhering to prescribed protocols set by CM Mohan Yadav. Patwa's frustrations boiled over, leading him to shout and use harsh language while Chouhan continued to speak.

The sudden interruption prompted an immediate outcry, with Chouhan expressing anger at the interruption occurring 10 minutes before the scheduled end of his speech. "Kaise band kar sakte ho tum ye?" he shouted, continuing to speak once the mic was turned back on. However, Patwa persisted, continuing to use harsh language and even attempting to step down from the stage in anger.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav had implemented strict guidelines ahead of the elections, including bans on loud music, DJs, and late-night gatherings, with a curfew enforced on loud music after 10 PM at any event.

This abrupt silencing of Chouhan's voice, just 10 minutes before he was set to conclude his speech, reverberated across social media platforms. A post on the official 'MP Congress' page on X captured the moment, with footage recorded by an onlooker at the rally.

