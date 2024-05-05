 'Madhya Pradesh Government Is Made Up Of Karz, Crime & Corruption': Congress President Jitu Patwari On Alleged Murder Of ASI By Sand Mafia
In the Shahdol district , an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Mahendra Bagri was allegedly crushed to death by a sand mafia tractor on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Harshita MaheshwariUpdated: Sunday, May 05, 2024, 02:53 PM IST
Shahdol (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitendra Patwari while speaking to the media about the alleged murder of an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) by the sand mafia in Bhopal, said that in Madhya Pradesh, there is a government of three C’s – ‘Karz (Debt), crime, and corruption'.

He said ,"I am saying it continuously, in Madhya Pradesh, there is a government of 'Karz, crime and corruption'. An ASI was murdered by running over a tractor on him.17 rapes happen every day in the state as per NCRB data, when I raise these issues they file FIR on me to induce fear, Congress' blood is in me, I can't be scared."

Notably, on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, in the Shahdol district of Madhya Pradesh, an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), Mahendra Bagri was allegedly crushed to death by a sand mafia tractor.

Bagri had gone to nab a culprit when the tractor laden with illegally mined sand crushed him to death. In an attempt to save their own lives, the two other police officers who were with Bagri fled the scene and informed higher authorities. Three suspects, including the tractor driver, have been taken into custody by the police. However, the main accused who is said to be involved in illegal sand mining was still absconding, police said on Sunday.

Police have announced a reward of Rs 30,000 against the absconding accused, Surendra Singh, a resident of the Beohari region, around 40 km from district headquarters Shahdol.

