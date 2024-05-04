Bhopal: Students Showcase Athletic Prowess at 59th Athletics Meet in Regional Institute of Education

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Students took part in various sports contests with great zeal at Regional Institute of Education (RIE) in the city under 59th Athletics Meet on Friday.

They included long jump, javelin throw, discus throw, race of 3000 metres, 1500 metres, 400 metres and 200 metres and 800 metres mixed relay and triple jump. It was part of Students’ Council Activities of the institute ‘Aarambh’.

In the long jump contest, Hemant got the first place whereas Shivprakash, and Jitendra Mohaniya stood second and third. In the girls category, Priya Agrahari, Shruti Singh and Priya Sitare got first, second and third places respectively. In the triple jump, Hemant, Mayuresh Patil and Vikas Yadav got first, second and third place respectively. In the girls category of the contest, Priya Agrahari, Tripti and Sneha secured the first, second and third place respectively.

In the 3000 metre running event of the boys' category, Rakesh Mukesh got the first position and Bhuralal Solanki got the second and third position. In the girls' 15000 metre running event, Bharti Sahu got the first position, Shraddha got the second position and Bharti Oraon got the third position. In the 200 metre boys' category, Arihan got first, Jitendra Mohania second and Rishabh Singh got third position.

In 200 metre girls category, Vaishali Shukla, Shruti Singh and Priyanka got first, second and third position respectively. At the conclusion of the programme, principal of the institute, Professor Jaideep Mandal congratulated all participants and said that sports give us courage to face life’s challenges. The winning participants of the relay race were honoured by the Principal and Head of the Department, Prof. B. Ramesh Babu and Prof. Rashmi Singhai by wearing medals.