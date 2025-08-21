Kerala Lottery Result: August 21, 2025 - Karunya Plus KN-586 Live! Thursday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1 Crore Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Karunya Plus KN-586 on Thursday, August 21, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Karunya Plus KN-586 for Thursday, 21-08-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]

(Common to all series)

PS 763057（KOTTAYAM）

Agent Name: PREM

Agency No.: K 9235

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

PN 763057 PO 763057

PP 763057 PR 763057

PT 763057 PU 763057

PV 763057 PW 763057

PX 763057 PY 763057 PZ 763057

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000/- [30 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

PT 354012（THRISSUR）

Agent Name: SATHEESH KUMAR P M

Agency No.: R 8562

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

PU 475795（VAIKKOM）

Agent Name: JIJI K C

Agency No.: K 3808

For the tickets ending with the following numbers

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 20 times)

0017 0074 0510 1412 1514 2122 2155 2448 2841 3767 3947 5803 5894 5937 5942 5966 6516 6690 7478 9490

5th Prize: ₹2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0822 5076 5520 6020 8578 9935

6th Prize: ₹1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 30 times)

0035 0285 0627 0790 1085 1506 2510 2735 2736 3106 3624 3749 3800 4083 4532 5231 5351 5830 6028 6054 6810 7397 7799 7910 8049 8204 8591 8901 9316 9755

7th Prize: ₹500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0000 0114 0239 0297 0436 0769 0938 1053 1054 1174 1443 1571 1587 1650 1809 1843 1903 2336 2525 2857 3050 3112 3114 3229 3787 3849 4034 4138 4554 4639 4661 4782 4880 5111 5377 5412 5440 5523 5810 5811 5831 6000 6302 6352 6399 6425 6456 6474 6646 6722 6867 6897 7056 7302 7359 7452 7513 7569 7643 7652 7716 8001 8057 8549 8658 8989 9013 9026 9123 9140 9317 9344 9410 9512 9857 9963

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.