Kerala Lottery Result: August 20, 2025 - Dhanalekshmi DL-14 Live! Wednesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹1,00,00,000 Jackpot!

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Dhanalekshmi DL-14 on Wednesday, August 20, which will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Dhanalekshmi DL-14 for Wednesday, 20-08-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]

(Common to all series)

DT 613976（THRISSUR）

Agent Name: BIJU ANTONY

Agency No.: R 6892

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

DN 613976 DO 613976

DP 613976 DR 613976

DS 613976 DU 613976

DV 613976 DW 613976

DX 613976 DY 613976 DZ 613976

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000/- [30 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

DW 800036（THIRUVANANTHAPURAM）

Agent Name: BALACHANDRAN PILLAI R

Agency No.: T 8295

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

DO 955514（NEYYATTINKARA）

Agent Name: DHANYA S RAJ

Agency No.: T 11487

For the tickets ending with the following numbers

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 20 times)

0290 0604 0740 1533 1581 1678 1886 2156 2600 4666 5392 5432 5800 6014 7238 8154 8229 9048 9112 9422

5th Prize: ₹2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

1530 1599 5153 9030 9315 9641

6th Prize: ₹1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 30 times)

0320 0560 1052 1070 1847 2829 2902 2966 3144 3467 3818 3866 3976 4205 4345 5982 6099 6147 6578 6654 7007 7076 7287 7294 7844 8042 8494 9119 9270 9766

7th Prize: ₹500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0244 0452 0600 0614 0651 0728 0960 1066 1303 1520 1551 1606 1635 1726 1754 1863 2224 2265 2268 2327 2461 2662 2956 3215 3280 3609 3685 3815 3994 4104 4105 4211 4387 4527 4606 4608 4716 4778 4822 4848 4994 5029 5112 5319 5336 5406 5553 5955 6022 6076 6666 6855 7078 7559 7613 7626 7689 7709 7843 7975 8031 8066 8348 8409 8619 8792 8903 8919 9204 9218 9295 9336 9437 9449 9692 9693

8th Prize: ₹200/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0095 0099 0223 0417 0688 0696 0744 0820 0840 0905 0933 1027 1290 1313 1345 1693 1768 1918 1930 1976 2104 2111 2203 2318 2367 2488 2520 2524 2683 2707 2797 2806 2922 3002 3402 3438 3442 3458 3538 3552 3571 3839 3937 3966 3971 3999 4109 4328 4729 4761 4904 4951 5024 5296 5349 5494 5499 5539 5671 5742 5893 5946 5998 6144 6198 6473 6724 6737 6740 6822 6886 6902 6978 7244 7327 7464 7773 7999 8009 8023 8201 8405 8509 8519 8690 8810 8818 9171 9184 9300 9485 9533 9807 9846 9851 9926

9th Prize: ₹100/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 150 times)

0000 0004 0022 0058 0163 0225 0269 0280 0323 0347 0391 0497 0562 0942 0989 1096 1178 1182 1225 1252 1264 1278 1341 1375 1576 1595 1600 1727 1806 1923 1935 1969 2057 2126 2141 2214 2377 2478 2641 2671 2684 2746 2877 2890 3031 3069 3104 3253 3388 3433 3449 3476 3608 3748 3817 3824 3954 4106 4167 4236 4337 4339 4423 4503 4557 4574 4622 4652 4863 4970 5044 5114 5187 5257 5324 5391 5481 5543 5576 5626 5694 5705 5718 5719 5748 5756 5774 5804 5812 5867 5873 5994 6071 6087 6189 6384 6513 6636 6689 6764 6909 7169 7173 7262 7317 7532 7639 7656 7668 7679 7681 7821 7881 7930 7979 8344 8404 8445 8463 8512 8515 8545 8679 8725 8809 8878 8934 8966 8980 9017 9068 9114 9186 9223 9259 9748 9969 9975

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery Sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.