 Sikkim State Lottery Result: October 21, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Comet Tuesday Weekly Draw
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaSikkim State Lottery Result: October 21, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Comet Tuesday Weekly Draw

Sikkim State Lottery Result: October 21, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Comet Tuesday Weekly Draw

The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 1 crore. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Siksha MUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 06:12 PM IST
article-image
Sikkim State Lottery Result | Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

The Sikkim State Lottery results for the Dear Comet Tuesday Weekly Lottery at 6 PM will be announced today, October 21, 2025. The top prize for this lottery is a massive Rs 1 crore. We are keeping track of the results. If you have purchased a ticket and want to check if you are a winner, you can find the list here.

Where to Check the Results?

You can view the results for the Dear Comet Tuesday Weekly Lottery October 21, 2025, here:

Official Websites to Check the Lucky Draw

FPJ Shorts
Weather Update: Relief From Heat Likely As IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms Across Maharashtra; Mumbai’s AQI Dips To 'Poor' Category
Weather Update: Relief From Heat Likely As IMD Predicts Rain, Thunderstorms Across Maharashtra; Mumbai’s AQI Dips To 'Poor' Category
'If I Did...': Joe Jonas REACTS To Viral Video Claiming He Snorted Cocaine Backstage During Jonas Brothers Show
'If I Did...': Joe Jonas REACTS To Viral Video Claiming He Snorted Cocaine Backstage During Jonas Brothers Show
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 21, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw
Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 21, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear Goose Sambad Night Tuesday Weekly Draw
PTI Fact Check: Viral Video Claiming Rajnath Singh Admitted India Is Funding Afghan Taliban Found To Be Fake
PTI Fact Check: Viral Video Claiming Rajnath Singh Admitted India Is Funding Afghan Taliban Found To Be Fake

Participants can also check the official results on the Sikkim State Lottery websites:

http://www.sikkimlotteries.com/#

www.lotterysambad.com

www.sikkimlotterysambad.com

Lottery is Legal in 13 States in India

Lotteries are legal in 13 states across the country. These states include Sikkim, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, West Bengal, Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya, Manipur, Nagaland, and Mizoram.

Among these, West Bengal State Lottery, Sikkim State Lottery, and Nagaland State Lottery are highly reputed for their high prize amounts.

The first prize in the Sikkim State Lottery, Nagaland State Lottery and West Bengal State Lottery is Rs 1 crore, while other weekly lotteries offer varying amounts. The ticket prices for these lotteries start as low as Rs 6, making them affordable for many.

Sikkim State Lottery Prize Breakdown

1st Prize: Rs 1 crore

2nd Prize: Rs 9,000

3rd Prize: Rs 450

4th Prize: Rs 250

5th Prize: Rs 120

Cons Prize: Rs 1,000

Read Also
Sikkim State Lottery Result: October 20, 2025, 6 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...
article-image

Disclaimer

We do not encourage or promote lottery participation. Playing the lottery involves financial risks and can be addictive. The information provided here is for informational purposes only and should not be considered as advice to participate.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 21, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: October 21, 2025, 8 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear...

PTI Fact Check: Viral Video Claiming Rajnath Singh Admitted India Is Funding Afghan Taliban Found To...

PTI Fact Check: Viral Video Claiming Rajnath Singh Admitted India Is Funding Afghan Taliban Found To...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Cash, Liquor & Drugs Worth Over ₹71 Crore Seized Since Poll...

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Cash, Liquor & Drugs Worth Over ₹71 Crore Seized Since Poll...

Rajasthan News: 7 Child Labourers From Bihar Rescued From Graveyard After Fleeing Factory Torture In...

Rajasthan News: 7 Child Labourers From Bihar Rescued From Graveyard After Fleeing Factory Torture In...

India Upgrades 'Technical Mission' In Kabul To 'Embassy' Days After Taliban Foreign Minister's 6-Day...

India Upgrades 'Technical Mission' In Kabul To 'Embassy' Days After Taliban Foreign Minister's 6-Day...