 Uttar Pradesh Records Highest Power Consumption In Country On Diwali
Uttar Pradesh Records Highest Power Consumption In Country On Diwali

BISWAJEET BANERJEEUpdated: Tuesday, October 21, 2025, 06:12 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh Records Highest Power Consumption In Country On Diwali | Pixabay

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has set a new record in power consumption this Diwali, surpassing all other states in the country. In this week, the state recorded a 24-hour power usage of 1,490 lakh units, outpacing high-consumption states such as Haryana, Maharashtra and Rajasthan.

According to data from the Northern Regional Load Despatch Centre (NRLDC), Uttar Pradesh topped the list with 1,490 lakh units consumed in a single day. Haryana stood second with 1,390 lakh units, followed by Punjab with 880 lakh, Delhi with 830 lakh and Rajasthan with 560 lakh units.

Officials said the unprecedented rise in demand led to full-scale generation at all major power plants in Sonbhadra district. Units under the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam, NTPC and private operators were functioning at maximum capacity to meet the surge.

At the time of reporting, Anpara A, with a capacity of 1,630 MW, was generating 1,364 MW, while Anpara B (1,000 MW) was producing 900 MW and Anpara D (1,000 MW) 931 MW. The Obra C plant (1,320 MW) generated 1,200 MW, and Obra B (1,000 MW) produced 522 MW. In the private sector, the Lanco power plant (1,200 MW) delivered 722 MW. NTPC’s Rihand project (3,000 MW) and Singrauli Super Thermal Power Station (2,000 MW) were both running close to full load, generating around 2,978 MW each.

Officials noted that the state’s peak power demand last Diwali stood at around 23,000 MW. This year, the demand on Diwali eve was nearly 21,000 MW and hovered between 17,000 and 18,000 MW during the day. Despite milder weather, demand is expected to stay above 20,000 MW until the Chhath festival.

The surge in electricity use also placed heavy loads on transmission lines. During peak hours, the 765 kV transmission lines exceeded their rated capacity in several sections. The Unnao line transmitted 777 kV, the Lucknow line 792 kV, the Ballia line 778 kV, the Bareilly line 787 kV and the Meerut line 795 kV. Similarly, the 400 kV Rihand lines carried 401 kV and 405 kV, while the Gorakhpur line registered 408 kV. Bareilly’s two 400 kV lines operated at 415 kV each, indicating supply beyond normal load.

Officials said that despite the record demand, the state managed to maintain stable power supply without major outages. All power stations were directed to maintain optimal production levels, and emergency coordination teams were placed on standby. A helpline number, 8960697062, has been issued for immediate assistance in case of technical faults or supply disruptions.

With Diwali festivities coinciding with moderate temperatures and rising industrial and domestic demand, Uttar Pradesh’s record-breaking power consumption highlights the state’s growing energy needs and the pressure on its power infrastructure.

