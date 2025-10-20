UP News: CM Yogi Adityanath Urges People To Celebrate Diwali With Unity, Inclusivity And Compassion | X/ @myogiadityanath

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday urged people to celebrate Diwali in the spirit of unity and inclusivity during his visit to Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya.

The Chief Minister met saints, shared a meal with them, and honoured their contributions to the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

Visit to cowshed and message of vigilance

Adityanath also visited the local cowshed, where he fed jaggery, gram, and bananas to the cows before addressing a Diwali Milan programme.

He reminded the gathering of the need to remain vigilant against divisive forces, cautioning that complacency after success can lead to betrayal.

“Society must remain alert and united,” he said.

From Ram Janmabhoomi to Ram Lalla consecration

Reflecting on the journey from the Ram Janmabhoomi movement to the consecration of Shri Ram Lalla, the Chief Minister said that with great achievements come greater responsibilities.

He emphasised that festivals achieve their true purpose when celebrated inclusively.

“The joy of a festival is complete only when it includes everyone,” he said.

Essence of Ayodhya: service, compassion, and harmony

Citing his recent visits to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi, Hanumangarhi, and Nishad Basti, Adityanath said Ayodhya’s true essence lies in service, compassion, and harmony.

“At Nishad Basti, I distributed sweets just as Lord Ram embraced Nishad Raj and accepted Shabari’s offering. Unity will pave the way for Ramrajya and a self-reliant India,” he said.

Extending Diwali joy to the underprivileged

The Chief Minister urged saints and devotees to extend the joy of Diwali to those less fortunate.

“Share your blessings by ensuring that sweets and happiness reach those in need,” he said, adding that the light of Diwali should spread beyond homes to illuminate every corner of society.

Honouring those who serve Ayodhya

Adityanath expressed gratitude to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust General Secretary Champat Rai, senior campaigner Purushottam Nayak, Gopal Ji, and volunteers for their efforts in organising the event.

Later, at Ram Katha Park near the helipad, the Chief Minister honoured 150 municipal sanitation workers and 50 boatmen, presenting them with gifts and extending Diwali greetings in recognition of their service to the city.