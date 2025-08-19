Kerala Lottery Result: August 19, 2025 - Sthree Sakthi SS-481 Results Live! Tuesday's Draw Reveals Winners Of ₹75,00,000 Jackpot!

Kerala Lottery Result | Image: Wikipedia (Representational Image)

The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Sthree Sakthi SS-481 on Tuesday, August 19, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹75,00,000. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Origin of the name Sthree Sakthi

The lottery was introduced by the Kerala Government to raise funds for the welfare of women in the state. The lottery is named Sthree Sakthi for the same reason. The Kerala Government conducts the Sthree Sakthi every Tuesday.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Sthree Sakthi SS-480 for Tuesday, 12-08-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]

(Common to all series)

SP 470148（PATTAMBI）

Agent Name: JITHIN RAJ

Agency No.: P 6320

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

SN 470148 SO 470148

SR 470148 SS 470148

ST 470148 SU 470148

SV 470148 SW 470148

SX 470148 SY 470148 SZ 470148

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000/- [30 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

ST 823246（ERNAKULAM）

Agent Name: JOSEPH P A

Agency No.: E 6948

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

SN 817719（MALAPPURAM）

Agent Name: R KRISHNA DAS

Agency No.: M 2044

For the tickets ending with the following numbers

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 20 times)

0588 1093 1308 1425 1806 3816 4086 5122 5240 5598 5957 6611 7656 7796 7909 8490 8562 9244 9736 9940

5th Prize: ₹2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

0071 4339 5235 6225 9066 9435

6th Prize: ₹1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 30 times)

0238 0510 1238 1859 2558 3238 3522 3552 3588 3626 4428 5315 5516 5525 5545 5671 5931 6451 6657 6854 7021 7262 7577 7726 8466 8689 8888 9478 9528 9737

7th Prize: ₹500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0082 0219 0332 0793 1217 1245 1312 1335 1484 1541 1630 1796 1939 2067 2235 2501 2575 2579 2650 2715 2752 2938 3269 3514 3662 3747 3834 3870 3907 3984 4142 4767 4809 4827 4846 4937 4954 5015 5087 5152 5188 5196 5595 6159 6212 6239 6267 6418 6627 6906 7174 7181 7475 7565 7576 7747 7850 7960 7985 8066 8185 8377 8740 8764 8792 8926 9264 9369 9431 9456 9715 9730 9776 9803 9833 9860

8th Prize: ₹200/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 92 times)

0115 0492 0577 0777 0780 0864 0870 1029 1111 1336 1481 1510 1600 1677 1683 1908 2047 2086 2231 2329 2389 2504 2743 3123 3212 3334 3595 3616 3884 3893 3962 4010 4140 4164 4281 4488 4575 4835 4950 4967 5023 5064 5112 5395 5499 5844 6026 6036 6054 6264 6432 6494 6513 6862 6961 7011 7207 7279 7284 7448 7710 7830 7937 7968 8013 8157 8301 8322 8328 8461 8508 8581 8703 8868 8919 8943 8993 8994 9024 9198 9267 9296 9320 9582 9657 9658 9664 9802 9890 9990

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Sthree Sakthi SS-481: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs.75,00,000

2nd Prize Rs.10,00,000

3rd Prize Rs.5,000

4th Prize Rs.2,000

5th Prize Rs.1,000

6th Prize Rs.500

7th Prize Rs.200

8th Prize Rs.100

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.