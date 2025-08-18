Kerala Lottery Results Live, August 18, 2025: Check Full List Of Winners For Bhagyathara BT-16 Monday Lucky Draw; 1st Prize ₹1,00,00,000!

Kerala Lottery Result | Pixabay

Kerala, August 18: The results of Kerala Lottery for Kerala Bhagyathara BT-16 on Monday, August 18, will be announced at 3 PM today and the official results will be published on the website at 4 PM. The top prize for the lottery is a whopping ₹1 Crore. We at FPJ are keeping track of these results. If you have bought a lottery ticket and want to know the winners, you can find the list here.

Kerala Lottery: Results for Bhagyathara BT-16 for Monday, 18-08-2025. You can also check the results at keralalotteriesresults.in, https://www.keralalottery.info/

1st Prize : ₹1,00,00,000/- [1 Crore]

(Common to all series)

BV 219851（KANNUR）

Agent Name: PRIYAJA C

Agency No.: C 5678

Consolation Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Remaining all series)

BN 219851 BO 219851

BP 219851 BR 219851

BS 219851 BT 219851

BU 219851 BW 219851

BX 219851 BY 219851 BZ 219851

2nd Prize: ₹30,00,000/- [30 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

BV 769240（NEYYATTINKARA）

Agent Name: VIJI T

Agency No.: VIJI T

3rd Prize: ₹5,00,000/- [5 Lakhs]

(Common to all series)

BV 107697（KOLLAM）

Agent Name: SARIKA C S

Agency No.: Q 9974

For the tickets ending with the following numbers

4th Prize: ₹5,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 20 times)

0520 0898 1832 1890 2009 3416 4390 4820 5366 5551 6165 6583 7471 7506 7899 7952 9197 9258 9651 9747

5th Prize: ₹2,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 6 times)

3295 4061 6929 7431 8024 8075

6th Prize: ₹1,000/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 30 times)

0021 0218 0245 0466 0871 1002 1172 1344 1955 1959 2908 3113 3626 3686 3820 4372 4404 4517 4963 5005 5548 5823 6394 6676 6692 7208 8740 9928 9964 9995

7th Prize: ₹500/-

(Last Four digits to be drawn 76 times)

0016 0027 0442 0449 0536 0654 0657 0840 0967 1256 1701 1722 1856 2057 2063 2279 2499 2531 2619 2697 2703 2794 2857 3153 3234 3430 3548 3619 3657 3798 3937 4037 4564 5098 5105 5164 5268 5275 5291 5385 5606 6018 6150 6363 6399 6411 6643 6673 6789 6794 6828 6859 6908 7124 7636 7664 7701 7768 7770 7776 7897 7982 8147 8345 8489 8654 8697 8826 8895 9073 9213 9245 9458 9511 9591 9771

What is Kerala Lottery?

Kerala is one of the first & foremost states to establish a full-fledged lottery department in 1967, for running lottery contests involving common public. Not just one but multiple types of lotteries are conducted under the aegis of state government. As the lottery system, right from picking numbers to announcement of lottery sambad draws, happens via a government body, it leaves very less scope for ambiguities & irregularities.

The lottery sambad draws are held in presence of a committee of govt officials & public figures, hence one remains assured of procedures’ fairness & impartiality. The lottery results are announced on the official website and also in newspapers, thus enabling the winners to rightfully claim their prize money.

How many types of lotteries in Kerala?

Kerala lottery department conducts a total of seven weekly lotteries, out of which Sthree Sakthi & Fifty Fifty FF 80 are most popular. Sthree Sakthi was introduced by Kerala government for raising funds for women welfare in the state. This lottery is conducted on every Tuesday.

Besides weekly lotteries, the state government also runs a number of bumper lotteries. Named as Christmas New Year Bumper, Summer Bumper, Monsoon Bumper, Pooja Bumper & more, these lotteries are launched at specific times of the year like Christmas, Monsoon & more.

What is the prize money?

The prize money for various lotteries under Kerala lottery department varies in terms of monetary rewards. Fifty Fifty FF 80 of the Kerala Sambad lottery is the most rewarding, as it has a whopping Rs 1 crore and Rs 10 lakh reward, for first & second prize winners respectively. In Sthree Sakthi lottery, the topmost winner gets a monetary reward of Rs 75 lakh.

Bhagyathara BT-16: Prize money for lottery winners

1st Prize Rs 1 Crore

2nd Prize Rs 30,00,000

3rd Prize Rs 25,00,000

4th Prize Rs 15,00,000

5th Prize Rs 1,00,000

6th Prize Rs 5,000

7th Prize Rs 1,000

8th Prize Rs 500

9th Prize Rs 100

10th Prize Rs 50

Consolation Prize Rs 5,000

How to claim your prize money

The results of Kerala Sambad lottery are announced on official websites namely keralalotteriesresults.in and www.keralalottery.info. You can check your results on any of these portals by checking your lottery numbers in the list of winners. If your ticket number matches any winning number, you will be entitled to winning amount.

Disclaimer:

FPJ does not support or encourage playing the lottery. It's important to be careful because playing lotteries too much can be addictive and this involves financial risk. The information provided here is just to share updates and should not be seen as advice or encouragement to play.