 At least 63 killed In Multi-Vehicle Collision On Gulu highway In Western Uganda, Police Report
Four vehicles, including two buses, were involved in the collision, which started when a bus driver attempted to overtake and hit a lorry head-on, according to police.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, October 22, 2025, 01:49 PM IST
At least 63 people were killed in an accident involving multiple vehicles on a highway in western Uganda. | Representational Image

Kampala: At least 63 people were killed in an accident involving multiple vehicles on a highway in western Uganda, police said Wednesday.

The accident happened after midnight local time (2100 GMT Tuesday) on the highway to Gulu, a major city in northern Uganda.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and auto-generated from an agency feed.)

