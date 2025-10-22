'Mamata's Police Took Away Maa Kali In Prison Van': BJP Attack WB Govt Over Idol Vandalism Incident In Kakdwip - VIDEO

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched a scathing attack on the Mamata Banerjee government over an alleged incident of idol vandalism in Chandannagar village, located in West Bengal’s Kakdwip Assembly constituency.

Sharing a video of the desecrated idol of Maa Kali, BJP leader Amit Malviya wrote on X, “Mamata Banerjee’s police took away Maa Kali in a prison van! Shame, shame — there’s no place to hide this disgrace…”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to Malviya, the idol of Maa Kali was “beheaded” by “jihadis” at a puja pandal in North Chandannagar village (Suryanagar Gram Panchayat, Kakdwip Assembly constituency) on Tuesday.

Accusing the state administration of attempting to suppress the incident, he said, “Police initially intimidated villagers and locked the temple gates, but had to reopen them after strong protests from locals.”

He further alleged, “Instead of arresting the culprits, the police turned their force on the villagers. This blatant misuse of power sparked outrage among Hindus, who united in protest — forcing the administration onto the defensive. In a move that shocked everyone, Sundarbans District SP Koteswar Rao fled the scene with hundreds of policemen, taking away the idol of Maa Kali in a prison van.”

The BJP leader described the incident as “not just an insult to the Hindu faith — it is an assault on Bengal’s soul.”

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Earlier in the day, in another post on X, Malviya claimed that villagers discovered the idol of Maa Kali smashed to pieces. The temple, where they had worshipped and found solace for years, had now been defiled by miscreants, he said.