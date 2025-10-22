RJD Leader Shweta Suman Breaks Down After Election Commission Cancels Her Candidature From Mohania - VIDEO

RJD Leader Shweta Suman Breaks Down After Election Commission Cancels Her Candidature From Mohania |

Kaimur: RJD leader Shweta Suman on Wednesday broke down in tears as she claimed that the Election Commission cancelled her candidature from Mohania Assembly constituency.

Speaking to reporters, Shweta Suman alleged that the Election Commission officials were forced to cancel her candidature.

"Pressure was constantly being placed on the RO and CO from Delhi. They were forced to make this decision. They said they were helpless... the BJP, PM Modi, and Amit Shah were the ones putting pressure. Who else would be putting the pressure?" she said.

Shweta Suman said that she will take the matter to the court.

Additionally, she claimed that the election commission has given relaxation to BJP candidate Sangeeta Kumari, who also had 'irregularities' in her candidature.

"Sangeeta, the BJP candidate from here, submitted her caste certificate after the notification date, but she submitted it on 13 October... But since she is from the BJP, nothing will be done," she said.

This comes as a major blow for the RJD, which is already involved in friendly fights with its alliance member, the Congress, over some seats.

The Mahagathbandhan has about 12 seats where at least two allies have filed nominations. This notion of a friendly fight has invited criticism from the NDA alliance.

LJP Leader Chirag Paswan said that the alliance had collapsed before the first ballot could be cast.

The way an infighting is going on in the Mahagathbandhan and the way the alliance has completely collapsed, even after that if they are thinking that they will come to power, I think it is nothing less than 'Mungeri Lal ke sapne'... Today, after so many days, they addressed the media. Where were they for so long? Today, Ashok Gehlot has come to Bihar after everything is over in the Mahagathbandhan. Where is Rahul Gandhi? Isn't it the responsibility of senior leaders to sit and sort things out maturely? This shows that the alliance that cannot keep its parties together, how will it keep the 14 crore people of Bihar together?" Paswan said.

Senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday assured that the INDIA Bloc is "fully united" after he and AICC Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru met with Rashtriya Janata Dal's top leadership, Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav.

Ashok Gehlot also informed that the Mahagathbandhan will hold a press conference tomorrow to show the strength of the alliance. He also slammed the BJP for running a "sponsored campaign" in Bihar to create an "environment" that would suggest a rift within the alliance.

"Today, a highly positive meeting took place with AICC Bihar in-charge Shri Krishna Allavaru, along with Shri Lalu Prasad Yadav and Shri Tejashwi Yadav. The INDIA alliance in Bihar is fully united and is contesting the elections with strength. Tomorrow, the full situation will be clarified in the Mahagathbandhan's press conference," he said.

Further speaking about the friendly fights on some seats in the alliance, Gehlot assured that it is not something out of the ordinary and Mahagathbandhan has "no problem" at all.

The assembly elections in Bihar are scheduled to be held on November 6 and 11, respectively, while the results will be declared on November 14.

