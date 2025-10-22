'Modi Conceals, Donald Trump Reveals': Congress MP Jairam Ramesh Takes Dig At PM After US President Repeats Russia Oil Claims

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh (L) & Prime Minister Narendra Modi (R) | File Pics

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after US President Donald Trump reiterated his "India agreed to stop Russia oil purchase" claims for the "fourth time in six days".

In a post on X, Ramesh said that PM Modi acknowledged his conversation with Trump, but only to inform that the latter extended greetings for Diwali. However, he added, Trump has revealed that they also discussed India's oil imports from Russia, where PM Modi assured him that they would be "stopped".

"The PM has finally acknowledged publicly that President Trump called him up and that the two spoke to each other. But all that the PM has said is that the US President extended Diwali greetings. But while Modi conceals, Trump reveals," Ramesh posted on X.

"On his part, the US President has said that in addition to extending Diwali greetings, he spoke of India's oil imports from Russia and that he had been assured that these imports will be stopped. This is the 4th time in 6 days that the US President has announced India's policy. Earlier, President Trump had first announced the stoppage of Op Sindoor on the evening of May 10 before Modi did," he added.

His remarks come as PM Modi thanked Trump for extending Diwali greetings, following a telephonic conversation between the two leaders on the occasion.

In a post on X on Wednesday, Prime Minister Modi expressed appreciation for President Trump's warm wishes and emphasised the shared democratic values and global responsibilities of India and the United States.

"Thank you, President Trump, for your phone call and warm Diwali greetings. On this festival of lights, may our two great democracies continue to illuminate the world with hope and stand united against terrorism in all its forms," PM Modi wrote on X.

Trump participated in Diwali celebrations at the White House on Tuesday (local time) and extended his warm greetings to the people of India and Indian Americans on the occasion.

During initial remarks, the US President praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a "great person" and a "great friend", while highlighting US-India ties in trade and regional peace.

"Let me extend our warmest wishes to the people of India. I just spoke to your Prime Minister today. Had a great conversation. We talked about trade... He's very interested in that. Although we did talk a little while ago about let's have no wars with Pakistan. The fact that trade was involved, I was able to talk about that. And we have no war with Pakistan and India. That was a very, very good thing," Trump said at the event.

"He's a great person, and he's become a great friend of mine over the years," the US President added.

