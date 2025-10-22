Telangana: BRS Names 40 Leaders Including Chandrashekar Rao, T Harish Rao For Jubilee Hills Assembly By-Election In Hyderabad

Bharat Rashtra Samithi | X @BRSparty

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has announced the names of 40 campaigners for the Jubilee Hills constituency by-election on Tuesday.

According to the BRS statement, the list was approved by the Telangana State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO). The list includes prominent leaders, former ministers, MLAs, and MLCs, such as former Chief Minister and MLA Kalvakuntla Chandrashekar Rao, former Minister and MLA, K Tarak Rama Rao, T. Harish Rao, T. Srinivas Yadav, V. Prashanth Reddy, G. Jagadish Reddy, Gangula Kamalakar, Sabitha Indra Reddy and S Niranjan Reddy.

The other notable leaders include former ministers Mahmood Ali, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, V. Srinivas Goud, and Koppula Eshwar.

Additionally, the list of leaders also includes former Deputy Speakers T. Padma Rao Goud and Padma Devarakonda Reddy.

The MLAs named are M Krishna Rao, KP Vivekanand Goud, D Sudheer Reddy, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Kaleru Venkatesh, Padi Kaushik Reddy, Chamakur Mallareddy, Kalvakuntla Sanjay, Anil Jadhav, Bandaru Lakshma Reddy, Marri Rajasekhar Reddy, Mutha Gopal, and Chinta Prabhakar.

The MLCs include Dasoju Shravan, Shambipur Raju, Pochampalli Srinivas Reddy, Thota Madhusudhan, L. Ramana, and Takkelapalli Ravinder Rao. The MP mentioned is Sri Vaddiraju Ravi Chandra. Former MLAs listed are Vishnu Vardhan Reddy and Shakil Amir Mohammad, while former Chairman Sri Ravula Sridhar Reddy and senior leaders R.S. Praveen Kumar and Sheikh Abdullah Sohail are also included.

Ahead of the Jubilee Hills constituency by-election, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had appointed three senior officers as observers to ensure the smooth, transparent, and fair conduct of the Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency by-election in Hyderabad.

According to the EC, Ranjit Kumar Singh has been appointed as the General Observer, Om Prakash Tripathy as the Police Observer, and Sanjiv Kumar Lal as the Expenditure Observer.

Earlier, the Election Commission of India officially announced the schedule for the bye-election to the 61-Jubilee Hills Assembly Constituency in Hyderabad District.

According to the EC notification, the last date for filing nominations is October 21, with scrutiny of nominations scheduled for October 22 and withdrawal of candidature by October 24. Polling will take place on November 11, with the counting of votes scheduled for November 14. The election process is expected to conclude by November 16.

Earlier, on October 6, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced that by-elections for eight assembly constituencies across seven states and Union Territories will take place on November 11.

These by-elections are being held to fill vacancies caused by various reasons, such as resignations, deaths, or disqualifications.

The by-elections will take place in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam and Nagrota districts, Rajasthan's Anta district, Jharkhand's Ghatshila district, Telangana's Jubilee Hills district, Punjab's Tarn Taran district, Mizoram's Dampa district, and Odisha's Nuapada district.

