Masked Men Armed With Sticks Create Chaos Outside Noida Hotel On Diwali, Make Obscene Gestures Towards Woman, Chase Man Over Property Dispute | VIDEO | X

Noida: A group of masked men caused chaos outside a hotel in Noida’s Sector 51 on Diwali night, after a dispute over money, the police said. Videos of the incident, which surfaced on social media on Tuesday, October 21, show several youths creating a ruckus and chasing a man while brandishing sticks.



An FIR has been registered at Sector 49 police station and an investigation is underway, according to reports.

Videos Show Men With Sticks Outside Hotel



The viral video shows three to four men walking near a white Fortuner parked outside the hotel, with one of them making obscene gestures towards a woman inside. In another clip, four to five masked youths holding sticks are seen standing outside the same building, shouting and provoking a man named Devesh to come out.



Police said the woman, who was present inside the hotel, filmed the confrontation and claimed the men had followed her to the location. Locals who witnessed the incident said the group appeared to be intoxicated at the time.



Property Dealers’ Dispute Turns Violent



According to the police, the altercation stemmed from a financial dispute between Devesh and Puneet, both residents of Bulandshahr and engaged in property dealing. A few months earlier, the two had reportedly fallen out over money.



On Diwali night, around 2:00 am, Devesh went to a restaurant in the Sector 39 area to get food, where he encountered Puneet and his friend. The meeting escalated into an argument, followed by a physical fight. Devesh then returned to the Sector 51 hotel where he was staying with a friend and his girlfriend.



Around 3:30 am, a group of men identified as Mohit, Prince and others arrived at the hotel and allegedly threatened Devesh, leading his friend’s girlfriend to record the videos that later went viral.



Police said several individuals have been detained for questioning and further investigation is ongoing.